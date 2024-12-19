accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 601.18 ($7.56) and traded as low as GBX 564 ($7.09). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 564 ($7.09), with a volume of 28,922 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.
