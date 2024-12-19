Accor (EPA:AC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €39.49 ($40.71) and traded as high as €47.17 ($48.63). Accor shares last traded at €46.80 ($48.25), with a volume of 509,774 shares trading hands.

Accor Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €42.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.49.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

