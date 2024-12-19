Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.51. 75,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 207,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $1.96 dividend. This represents a $7.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 39.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Jane Musser Nelson bought 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,059.58. The trade was a 30.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $208,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,482.44. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,936 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 23,971 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,126,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $655,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

