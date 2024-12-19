Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC Announces Executive Leadership ChangesOn December 18, 2024, Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ADAP) made significant announcements regarding changes to its executive leadership team as part of a broader restructuring

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Adaptimmune Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

