AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 9.20 ($0.12). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 9.20 ($0.12), with a volume of 3,007,928 shares.

AFC Energy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.57 and a beta of 2.96.

Get AFC Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($22,630.12). Company insiders own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.