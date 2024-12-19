Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Air Canada from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.50.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AC

Air Canada Price Performance

About Air Canada

AC opened at C$21.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.49. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$14.47 and a 1 year high of C$26.18.

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.