AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Senior Officer Christos Bitsakakis Purchases 5,100 Shares

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christos Bitsakakis bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,635.00.
Christos Bitsakakis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, Christos Bitsakakis purchased 6,400 shares of AirBoss of America stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.82 per share, with a total value of C$24,479.36.
AirBoss of America Stock Performance
BOS opened at C$3.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.89. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on BOS
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AirBoss of America
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.