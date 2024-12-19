AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Senior Officer Christos Bitsakakis Purchases 5,100 Shares

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christos Bitsakakis bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,635.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Christos Bitsakakis purchased 6,400 shares of AirBoss of America stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.82 per share, with a total value of C$24,479.36.

BOS opened at C$3.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.89. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOS shares. CIBC upgraded AirBoss of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised AirBoss of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.19.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

