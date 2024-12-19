Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Catriona Yale Sells 9,074 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) insider Catriona Yale sold 9,074 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $264,144.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,313.28. This trade represents a 8.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, Catriona Yale sold 9,061 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $251,261.53.

On Friday, November 1st, Catriona Yale sold 15,485 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $505,120.70.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Catriona Yale sold 4,515 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $146,872.95.

On Monday, October 14th, Catriona Yale sold 6,136 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $184,264.08.

On Friday, September 20th, Catriona Yale sold 5,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $152,075.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKRO opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a current ratio of 17.25. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKRO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AKRO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 54.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,896,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,029 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,392,000. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,919,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,829,000 after buying an additional 487,450 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 719,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 391,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,077,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,053,000 after acquiring an additional 201,225 shares during the period.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.