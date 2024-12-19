Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.38 and last traded at $30.24. Approximately 37,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 839,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKRO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akero Therapeutics
Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 6.2 %
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.15). Analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 2,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $86,735.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,334.65. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 24,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $778,250.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,852,685.38. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,548,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000.
Akero Therapeutics Company Profile
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Akero Therapeutics
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Rebalancing in 2025: Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy Under $10
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Closing 2024: What’s Next?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Best Industrials Sector Picks for Long-Term Investors in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.