Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGI. StockNews.com lowered Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:AGI opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 147.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,585,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,003,000 after buying an additional 4,521,282 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,859,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,374,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,153 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 328.2% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,389,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,373,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

