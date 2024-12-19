Alger Concentrated Equity ETF Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:CNEQ)

Alger Concentrated Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CNEQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0411 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.
Alger Concentrated Equity ETF Trading Down 3.6 %
CNEQ opened at $25.96 on Thursday. Alger Concentrated Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $27.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04.
About Alger Concentrated Equity ETF
