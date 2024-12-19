Alger Weatherbie Enduring Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:AWEG) Plans $0.86 Dividend

Alger Weatherbie Enduring Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:AWEG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.8591 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.

Alger Weatherbie Enduring Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AWEG stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 248. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.06. Alger Weatherbie Enduring Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $27.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91.

About Alger Weatherbie Enduring Growth ETF

The Alger Weatherbie Enduring Growth ETF (AWEG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in US, mid-cap growth equities with an ESG risk rating of medium from Sustainalytics. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

