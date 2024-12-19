Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CFO W Bryan Hill Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $3,977,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 353,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,256.57. This represents a 22.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

W Bryan Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, W Bryan Hill sold 17,807 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $683,254.59.

On Monday, November 25th, W Bryan Hill sold 99,755 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $4,178,736.95.

On Thursday, November 21st, W Bryan Hill sold 110,250 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $4,257,855.00.

On Monday, November 18th, W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $3,631,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, W Bryan Hill sold 55,046 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $1,716,884.74.

Alkami Technology Stock Down 3.0 %

ALKT opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.72 and a beta of 0.46. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,804,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after buying an additional 75,469 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,570,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,719,000 after purchasing an additional 181,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,059,000 after purchasing an additional 141,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after purchasing an additional 173,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 56.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after buying an additional 392,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

