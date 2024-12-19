Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Enters into Stock Purchase Agreement with DSS, Inc.

On December 10, 2024, Alset Inc. announced that it had entered into a stock purchase agreement with DSS, Inc., a move that signifies a strategic investment by the company. The agreement involved Alset Inc. purchasing 820,597 newly issued shares of DSS’s common stock, referred to as the “DSS Shares,” at a total purchase price of $800,000, translating to a per share price of $0.9749.

Notably, Alset Inc. and its various subsidiaries collectively stand as the largest shareholder of DSS. Adding to this, Heng Fai Chan, who serves as the Company’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and majority stockholder, also holds the position of Executive Chairman at DSS and is a significant stockholder in the company.

This latest transaction holds significance in Alset Inc.’s strategic investment moves. The specifics and finer details of the Stock Purchase Agreement can be further referenced in the corresponding exhibit attached to the SEC filing.

Furthermore, in compliance with the regulatory requirements set forth by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the filing also includes details regarding financial statements and associated exhibits. Among these is the inclusion of the Stock Purchase Agreement with DSS, Inc., marked as Exhibit 10.1, in addition to other relevant disclosures within the filing.

Alset Inc., listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol AEI, has marked its entry into this pivotal agreement in its journey to foster strategic partnerships and investments. Such developments are poised to shape the company’s trajectory in the near future, aligning with its overarching business objectives and growth strategies.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Alset’s 8K filing here.

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

