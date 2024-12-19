Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Sells $323,961.36 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,296 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $323,961.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,951,969.71. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMBA traded down $4.08 on Wednesday, hitting $69.75. The stock had a trading volume of 577,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,316. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.68. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.69 and a 52-week high of $81.32.

Several research firms recently commented on AMBA. StockNews.com cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Ambarella from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1,556.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 507,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 476,406 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ambarella by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 343,385 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 281.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 388,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,891,000 after buying an additional 286,296 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 69.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 613,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,090,000 after buying an additional 250,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 230.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after buying an additional 120,204 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

