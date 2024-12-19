Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) COO Chan W. Lee Sells 1,488 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $112,210.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,043,016.38. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.68. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $81.32.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMBA. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, December 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 180.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 6,014.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.