Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $83.73 and last traded at $83.78, with a volume of 910801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.97.

Amedisys Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.75.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $587.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.75 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Amedisys

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,953,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 413.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after buying an additional 158,398 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 608.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 114,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 98,565 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,976,000 after acquiring an additional 97,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 323,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,670,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.