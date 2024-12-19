Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $83.73 and last traded at $83.78, with a volume of 910801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.97.
The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.75.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $587.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.75 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
