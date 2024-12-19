América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 1761767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMX shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on América Móvil from $20.80 to $17.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on América Móvil in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 2%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter worth $59,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

