American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.
American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:AHR traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,991,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,254. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Healthcare REIT has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $29.99.
American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
