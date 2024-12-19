Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 43.2% per year over the last three years. Americold Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 179.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE COLD opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $30.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $674.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.87 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

COLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COLD

Insider Activity at Americold Realty Trust

In other news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $41,567.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,589.68. The trade was a 49.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.