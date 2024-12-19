Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.19 and last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 355399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $674.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.87 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -87.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Americold Realty Trust news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $41,567.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,589.68. The trade was a 49.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.