Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMPE opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,951.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

