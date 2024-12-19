Andrew Polovin Sells 1,130 Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Polovin sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $45,459.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 244,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,854,539.65. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Polovin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Andrew Polovin sold 51,504 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,183,254.56.

Tempus AI Trading Down 12.0 %

TEM stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 17.8% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,385,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,846,000 after buying an additional 813,169 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,605,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,133,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tempus AI by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,378,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,289,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

