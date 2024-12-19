Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Plans Special Dividend of $0.60

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Thursday, December 19th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of AIV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.03. 864,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,765. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.39. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $53.16 million for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco’s mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

