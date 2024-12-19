Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Up 50% – Time to Buy?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) was up 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 170,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 285,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

