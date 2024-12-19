Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading 50% Higher – Still a Buy?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 50% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 170,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 285,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Arctic Star Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

