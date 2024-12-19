Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ARIS opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder S Corp Gable sold 57,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,475,027.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,165,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,889,741.45. This trade represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra Coy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $38,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,461.98. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 352,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 277.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

