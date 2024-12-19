Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Director William D. Waddill Sells 3,748 Shares

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) Director William D. Waddill sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $82,081.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,337.50. The trade was a 7.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARWR traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,139. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,888,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,022,000 after acquiring an additional 333,333 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 529,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 202,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

