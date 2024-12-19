Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Up 5.7% – Time to Buy?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 159,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,034,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

AOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James downgraded Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.56 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.99 million during the quarter. Ascot Resources had a negative net margin of 125.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascot Resources Ltd. will post 0.1030303 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

