Atb Cap Markets Cuts Earnings Estimates for Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Organigram in a research report issued on Monday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on OGI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Organigram from C$3.60 to C$3.15 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Organigram from C$5.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Organigram Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of OGI traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.18. The company had a trading volume of 73,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 6.95. Organigram has a 1 year low of C$1.61 and a 1 year high of C$3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$236.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.30.

Insider Activity at Organigram

In related news, Senior Officer Paolo De Luca sold 12,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total transaction of C$30,275.28. Insiders own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O’ Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED’ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

