Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTXGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 331.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $34.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,722,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,186,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 1,673.0% in the third quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 970,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 915,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

