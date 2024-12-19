Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 331.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $34.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,722,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,186,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 1,673.0% in the third quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 970,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 915,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

