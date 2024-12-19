B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,696,000 after buying an additional 141,658 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 412,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6,991.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 357,958 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 356,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 314,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $108.35 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.89 and a 52-week high of $119.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.80.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

