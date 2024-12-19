B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $566,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 652,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54,206 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 443,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after buying an additional 219,120 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 433,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 358,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 254,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of VFH stock opened at $116.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $90.02 and a 12 month high of $126.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.05.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

