B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the third quarter worth $855,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,626,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FELC opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

