B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,494 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,307,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $683,252,000 after purchasing an additional 587,329 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,331,636 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $287,144,000 after purchasing an additional 803,257 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.9% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,674 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $85,294,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $70,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 839,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Novo Nordisk: A New Boost for GLP-1 Sales on the Horizon
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Now Is the Ultimate Time to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Q4’s Most Upgraded Stocks: Promising Buys for 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.