B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GJUN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth $201,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 61,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,931,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GJUN opened at $35.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $36.51.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.