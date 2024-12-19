B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 425 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 103,332.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,506,000 after buying an additional 2,056,306 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,115,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $16,660,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CacheTech Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $247.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.08 and its 200 day moving average is $241.11. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $199.09 and a 12 month high of $273.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

