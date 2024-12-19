Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

BBAR opened at $17.42 on Monday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the second quarter worth about $11,293,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,361,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,103 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth $334,000.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

