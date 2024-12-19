Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Price

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

BWXT stock opened at $113.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.70. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $74.69 and a twelve month high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,754,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,721,000 after buying an additional 320,217 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,707,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,244,000 after acquiring an additional 192,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,938,000 after acquiring an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,593,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 49.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,381,000 after purchasing an additional 318,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

