Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.55 and last traded at C$13.42, with a volume of 2878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.31.

Big Banc Split Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.39 million and a PE ratio of 324.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.52.

Big Banc Split Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,975.00%.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

