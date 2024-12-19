BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Shares Down 23% – Should You Sell?

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 23% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.39. 1,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

BioCorRx Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.60.

BioCorRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioCorRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCorRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.