Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 22.47 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 62,982 shares traded.

Biome Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,386.67.

About Biome Technologies

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

