BioRem (CVE:BRM) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Cormark

BioRem (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

BRM traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.40. BioRem has a 52-week low of C$0.95 and a 52-week high of C$3.39. The company has a market cap of C$48.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.85.

In other BioRem news, Director Derek Webb sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total value of C$351,600.00. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

