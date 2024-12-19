Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.194 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BGX stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $13.24.
About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund
