BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Price

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.82). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1,145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 55,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 50,664 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth approximately $6,070,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

