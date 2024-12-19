BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 336,061 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,072% from the previous session’s volume of 28,670 shares.The stock last traded at $72.59 and had previously closed at $72.78.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $623.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,019,000. RPOA Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 3,997,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,456,000 after acquiring an additional 234,434 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 71,876 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 551,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

