BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.92, but opened at $77.17. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF shares last traded at $74.68, with a volume of 2,607 shares.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.81. The firm has a market cap of $625.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Get BNY Mellon International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPOA Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 3,997,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,456,000 after buying an additional 234,434 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after acquiring an additional 71,876 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 551,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,561 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,019,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.