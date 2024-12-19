Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%.
Boston Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Boston Properties to earn $7.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.
Boston Properties Stock Performance
BXP stock opened at $74.23 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $56.46 and a 1-year high of $90.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Piper Sandler raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.38.
View Our Latest Analysis on BXP
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Properties
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Rebalancing in 2025: Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy Under $10
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Closing 2024: What’s Next?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Best Industrials Sector Picks for Long-Term Investors in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.