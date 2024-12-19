Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on BOX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get BOX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

BOX Stock Performance

Insider Activity at BOX

NYSE:BOX opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. BOX has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,999,155 shares in the company, valued at $97,592,503.70. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $444,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,998,222.89. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 24.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 13.1% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,387,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOX

(Get Free Report

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.