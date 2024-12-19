Brokerages Set CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Price Target at $25.00

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAE. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.74. CAE has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $24.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its holdings in CAE by 1.3% during the second quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 22,249,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $413,168,000 after purchasing an additional 284,768 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in CAE by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,071,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,027,000 after buying an additional 5,640,269 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in CAE by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,235,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,023,000 after buying an additional 736,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,446,000 after buying an additional 77,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,597,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

